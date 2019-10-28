An Indian American daycare operator convicted in the 2014 death of a 6-month-old baby Oct. 11 received her sentence in Burlington, Massachusetts, with the judge imposing a reduced charge.
WCVB5 in Boston reports that Dr. Pallavi Macharla addressed the court with an emotional statement prior to being sentenced.
"I loved Ridhima so much, as I loved my daughter. I did not cause any harm to her," Macharla told the court, according to the report. "I've been mourning. I can understand the pain of (her) parents. I've been praying for them," she said.
Macharla was convicted of killing Ridhima Dhekane in 2014 in Burlington (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2vZX3pN).
Prosecutors said the baby died from being shaken and having her head hit against something, according to the report earlier this year.
"(The baby's) brain was subject to repeated acceleration, deceleration, slamming against the walls of her skull," Assistant District Attorney Katharine Folger said at the time.
The defense denied those claims, arguing the baby became unresponsive after vomiting on applesauce.
In May, Macharla collapsed and cried when the jury convicted her of second-degree murder.
But then the judge set aside that verdict and convicted her of involuntary manslaughter, finding that the evidence did not support a second-degree murder conviction (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2M6xps0).
"I am imposing a term of 3 and a half to 4 years’ incarceration in state prison," said Judge Kenneth Fishman said, according to WCVB.
Macharla's attorney, J.W. Carney Jr., had argued for a sentence of probation, fearing that a prison sentence will almost certainly lead to her deportation back to India; she is also a physician, wife and mother of two, the report said.
"She's heartbroken for the impact that this has on her husband, but – most of all – on her children," Carney said in the report.
When she was convicted of second-degree murder, Macharla faced life in prison with the chance of parole.
