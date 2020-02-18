Brevard Democratic Party official Sanjay Patel is joining the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign as its Florida field director.
Florida Today reports that Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, is among the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, coming off a strong showing in the Feb. 4 Iowa caucuses.
The Sanders campaign selected Patel, a Satellite Beach resident who is Brevard County's Democratic state committeeman, for a major role in its efforts in Florida, which is a key battleground state in the presidential race, the report said.
Florida's presidential preference primary is March 17.
"I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the Bernie campaign as their Florida field director. As many of you know, I was initially inspired to get involved in politics because of Senator Sanders and his selfless, unwavering commitment to economic, social, racial and environmental justice for all of us,” Patel said in a statement.
"I was humbled to receive his endorsement when I ran for U.S. Congress in 2018, and now I’m honored to be a part of the team that will help elect him to the White House this November," the Indian American added.
Patel was a Sanders delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention. In 2018, he was the Democratic nominee for Congress in Florida's 8th District, losing to incumbent Bill Posey. That district includes all of Brevard and Indian River counties and part of eastern Orange County.
"I fundamentally believe the time has come to make health care a human right for every American; for our nation to take bold action on climate change; and to build a movement to create social, economic and environmental justice for all of us," Patel said of his support for Sanders.
While serving as the Florida field director, Patel will be taking a leave of absence from his role with the Brevard Democratic Party, the report said.
Patel's wife, Stacey Patel, is the chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee, the report said.
