As hospitals nationwide continue to grapple with a shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment, a multidisciplinary team at UC San Francisco, including Ramana Sastry, an Indian American director of clinical engineering at UCSF Health, has mobilized its 3D-printing infrastructure to produce thousands of face shields for healthcare workers at UCSF Medical Center and beyond.
The team is aiming to produce about 300 face shields per day, and they are sharing their printing procedures with the world online.
The new shields have two main parts: a 3D-printed headband, and a plastic film that attaches to the headband to protect the face. The headband, which can be secured using three knotted rubber bands, is made from PET-G, a plastic used in some water bottles. The plastic film is a repurposed sheet of the clear plastic used to cover bound reports in schools and businesses.
“This protects a worker’s face from splashes and droplets,” said Sastry. “This design is key, not only because it’s inexpensive and quick, but also because we’re talking about extended use and reuse.”
The design has been approved by UCSF’s PPE Task Force as well as the departments of clinical technologies, infection control, and safety, stated a press release.
The total cost of the materials, it said, is less than one dollar per shield, and each shield takes about an hour and 20 minutes to manufacture. Additionally, the PET-G is recyclable.
Sastry said that comparable face shields in the current environment of scarcity and stalled supply chains cost about $20 each.
The team spent over a week finetuning the prototype.
The shields are being produced at the UCSF Makers Lab, housed in Kalmanovitz Library.
The Makers Lab can produce two other versions of the shield: one that offers additional overhead protection, and another that is sized for smaller heads.
“We’ve been able to get started so quickly because we have everything we need in-house at UCSF,” said Alexis Dang, associate professor of orthopedic surgery and co-director of UCSF’s Center for Advanced 3D+ Technologies.
Full production of the face shields began April 1.
Dang stated in the press release that he and others recognized early on that there would be a need for additional PPE, which led them to connect with Sastry, who oversees the management of the university’s 40,000 medical devices as well as its supply chain.
The team is hoping to ramp up production by partnering with manufacturing facilities that have many printers that can be run 24 hours a day.
“We’re trying to respond to the anticipated scarcity,” said Sastry, pointing out that in hard-hit cities like New York, face shields and the materials to produce them are hard to find. “We’re getting ahead of that game, not only making our own supply, but getting out there to provide these to anyone else who needs them as well.”
