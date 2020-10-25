Dr. Raj Shah, director at Koehler Instrument Company, was recently inducted as a Fellow at the Institute of Chemical Engineers.
The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is a multi-national institution that advances chemical engineering's contribution worldwide for the benefit of society. They have over 35,000 members in more than 100 countries and is the leading professional society for Chemical engineers in the world.
IChemE applies its expertise and experience to make an influential contribution in solving major global challenges.
To be elevated to a Fellow at IChemE is considered the pinnacle in any chemical engineers career.
Shah was inducted as a fellow into this society recently and when contacted by us at that time, he was extremely grateful and said he accepted this honor with great humility on behalf of his colleagues, friends in the industry and his family, a release said.
Shah currently also serves as an adjunct professor in the department of chemical engineering and material science at State University of New York, Stonybrook.
Recently as well, Shah was inducted as an eminent engineer into Tau Beta Pi the oldest engineering honor society in the United States, which has over 600,000 members at 254 colleges and universities across the country.
An eminent engineer status is rare and is afforded only to one with remarkable and outstanding performance in their chosen engineering field as well as exemplary character.
He was also recently commended by the Chartered Management Institute by bestowing upon him the title of a Fellow. CMI was established in 1947 as the British Institute of Management, and founded in the wake of the Second World War to help rebuild industry.
CMI’s goal remains the same today as it was then: to raise the quality and standard of management in the workplace, they remain at the forefront of management thinking ever since.
CMI is the world’s largest institution on management with over 140,000 members and its goal is to use excellent management techniques to benefit society as a whole.
CMI is considered the leading authority on management practice worldwide and to Shah was delighted to be elevated to be a Fellow of such a prestigious organization and is one of the foremost Indian Americans with a technical bend to achieve this status, the release said.
Earlier in the year, Shah also received another accolade by being elevated as a Fellow at the Institute of Measurement and Control, a rare honor for an American engineer.
The Institute of Measurement and Control is recognized by the Royal Charter as the professional body for scientists and engineers working in measurement, automation and control.
Shah was indicted into its hall of Fellows recently. Currently the members of INSTMC are still involved in all the above areas, but the digital age has opened a new sphere of involvement in the area of sensors linked to intelligence.
Last year he was named a Fellow at the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK. The Royal Society of Chemistry has over 54,000 members and is one of the largest professional bodies for chemical scientists, supporting and representing our members and bringing together chemical scientists from all over the world.
Shah was also honored recently by the Energy Institute with the title of a Chartered petroleum engineer this summer. He is one of the select few American scientists to achieve this distinction as well.
He has been recognized for his inventions and his efforts in creating standardized test methods for use worldwide by the American standard of testing materials (ASTM International) with three awards of Excellence and an ASTM Eagle award, the release said.
