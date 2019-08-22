Indian American doctor Sanjay Kumar of New Bern, North Carolina, was convicted by a jury Aug. 12 for illegally distributing Oxycodone through a cash-only business. He was convicted after a 26-day trial in New Bern.
According to a release by the Department of Justice, the 53-year-old was found guilty of five counts of “unlawful distribution of Oxycodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, five counts of money laundering by concealment, and three counts of attempt to evade and defeat tax.”
Kumar was a licensed medical doctor who operated a sports medicine and rehabilitation practice in New Bern, North Carolina, from 2004 until June 21, 2016, when his ability to prescribe controlled substances was limited by the North Carolina Medical Board.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charlotte, North Carolina-based Tactical Diversion Squad began investigating Kumar when they were notified by local pharmacies about the number and frequency with which he was writing prescriptions for opioid narcotics, said the release. A multi-agency investigation was initiated in early 2014.
Multiple witnesses testified that Kumar operated a cash-only practice, there was no additional staff in the office, and the patients received a prescription from him at every visit without distinction based on their history of prior medications, prior treatment, and medical diagnoses.
Prosecutors said that Kumar wrote approximately “9,500 opioid prescriptions between the years of 2011 to 2016.”
Kumar is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2020.
