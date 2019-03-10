U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Texas Ryan K. Patrick Feb. 22 announced that a federal jury convicted Dr. Harcharan Narang and hospital owner Dayakar Moparty of a pricy healthcare fraud scheme.
Narang, a 50-year-old Indian American internal medicine doctor, and Moparty, the 47-year-old owner of Red Oak Hospital, were convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 17 counts of healthcare fraud and three counts of money laundering, Patrick, along with Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, said in a news release.
During the two-week trial, the jury heard evidence that Narang, a doctor who owned and practiced at North Cypress Clinical Associates, and Moparty unlawfully enriched themselves by submitting false and fraudulent claims for medical tests that were not medically necessary, not provided or both, and then billed at Red Oak Hospital at a higher reimbursement rate, the release noted.
Additionally, Narang and his co-conspirators falsified home health patient assessment form documents to make the beneficiaries appear sicker on paper to receive higher reimbursement rates from health care benefit programs such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Aetna, it said. Moparty also instructed his employees to falsely bill the medical services at Red Oak Hospital and other entities associated with Moparty, when in fact, the patients never received services from Red Oak and the other entities, according to the attorney’s office release.
At trial, patients consistently testified that they had merely but a Groupon for weight loss shots. However, after meeting with Narang, they all received the same battery of medical tests that were not needed or provided.
Healthcare benefit programs paid Red Oak Hospital approximately $3.2 million. Moparty then covertly paid Narang approximately $3 million to various corporate entities Narang owned, according to the release.
Narang and MoParty’s co-conspirator, Dr. Gurnaib Sidhu, 67, of Houston, had previously pleaded to conspiracy to commit to health care fraud and is awaiting sentencing, it said.
Narang and Moparty face up 10 years in federal prison for each count of healthcare fraud and up to 20 years for each count of money laundering.
Narang and Moparty were permitted to remain on bond with an ankle monitor pending their sentencing hearing, set for June 20.
