Indian American organizations battling domestic violence are facing a financial pinch as funds associated with the Violence Against Women Act, which expired Dec. 21, 2018, dry up.
VAWA is a federal law which, in part, provides financial grants to organizations and projects addressing domestic violence issues. The act was first signed into law in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton, and requires re-authorization every five years. The latest re-authorization was attached to the larger budget debate in Congress, which has stalemated over the issue of funding a border wall. A government shutdown began a day after the act expired.
Domestic violence organizations may not immediately face a budget shortfall, as many VAWA grants have already been distributed for this fiscal year. But the prospect of future funding remains uncertain until VAWA is reauthorized.
Narika, a pioneering Indian American and South Asian anti-domestic violence organization in the San Francisco Bay Area, currently gets about 40 percent of its annual budget from federal government grants, Faraz Sattar, who serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, told India-West.
Sattar, a managing partner at Accretive Wealth Management, said that Narika, along with most social service organizations, has over the past two years seen a drop in the portion of its budget that is derived from government grants. Five years ago, 90 percent of Narika’s budget was comprised of government grants; last year, that percentage dropped to 40. Government funding dropped even as requests for services grew: in 2017, Narika received 1,200 individual client calls. Last year, it received 1,800.
“This is clearly a shift that is not good,” Sattar told India-West, noting that the organization has had to step up its requests for individual and corporate donations, which can be plentiful in a healthy economy, but dry up during recessions.
Ironically, the need is most critical during a recession, said Sattar, noting that men tend to take out their frustrations about employment and finances on their spouses. He spoke of a woman and her toddler child who were daily locked up in the garage of their home by an abusive spouse. The woman finally worked up the courage to call Narika, which provided legal and financial support to leave her violent situation.
“If government grants dry up, it will be very difficult for us to consistently provide our services,” stated Sattar, who said he joined Narika in the hopes of achieving his “tall order” of a dream to create a violence-free world for his three young daughters.
The Indian American activist said violence is perpetuated by men who have seen other family members abusing women and considering it normal. “We need to break the pattern,” he said.
Maitri, another pioneering San Francisco Bay Area anti-domestic violence organization, also receives a substantial portion of its budget from VAWA funding.
“VAWA re-authorization is very critical and important for meeting the needs of victims and survivors as well as funding advocacy services provided to those survivors,” Rama Jalan, Maitri’s executive director, told India-West. “The message coming out from the White House is demoralizing for victims and survivors and makes it harder for them to come out of abusive situations and seek help.”
“Additionally, it serves to increase fear and uncertainty about their future,” she said.
Maitri has built a shelter to house victims of violence and their children. It has also initiated a number of programs to help women get back on their feet after leaving abusive homes.
Maitri is currently a recipient of federal VAWA funding for several of its key programs and services, noted Jalan. “A lapse in funding is always an issue and detrimental to the cause in many ways,” she said.
“However, we understand, based on the communications received, that there is no concern with this funding for the short-term. Hence, our program delivery would not be impacted in the immediate future,” Jalan told India-West.
In 2010 and 2013, when VAWA was previously allowed to expire for short periods of time, the Appropriations Committee was able to continue funding for DV efforts, noted Jalan, adding that there may be enough VAWA funding available from OVW to see Maitri through this fiscal year.
“We are hopeful that Congress will pass a complete and enhanced re-authorization of VAWA once the shutdown crisis is sorted out soon,” she said.
