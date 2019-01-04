The American Academy of Political and Social Science Dec. 18 announced its five-person cohort of 2019 Fellows, which included Indian American Raj Chetty.
Chetty was joined by Kimberle Crenshaw, Paul Krugman, Nicholas Lemann and Alondra Nelson as new Fellows, chosen for their contributions to the social science, announced by the academy’s board of directors.
“The annual election of a small number of exceptionally distinguished scholars as Academy Fellows reminds us that social science, at its best, is constantly expanding its knowledge base and, on that foundation, honoring its social responsibility as an agent of improvement,” said Kenneth Prewitt, president of the AAPSS. “It is a pleasure to again celebrate this win-win moment in the life of the Academy.”
Chetty, the William A. Ackman Professor of Public Economics at Harvard University, will be the 2019 John Kenneth Galbraith Fellow.
Chetty is an economist whose innovative use of “big data” has transformed the understanding of disadvantage and economic mobility among the American youth, AAPSS said.
His work on topics ranging from tax policy and unemployment insurance to education and affordable housing has been widely cited in academia, among policymakers and in the press, the release added.
Beginning in 2000, the AAPSS has inducted a new cohort of Fellows each year for their contributions to society through research and public service. Chetty, Crenshaw, Krugman, Lemann, and Nelson will officially join the Academy on the evening of Oct. 3, 2019, in a ceremony in Washington, DC.
With the addition of the 2019 cohort, there will be 134 Fellows of the Academy. Most are university-based scholars responsible for research that has changed our understanding of human behavior and the world in which we live; others are public servants who have used research and evidence in institutions of government to improve the common good.
