Indian American professor at Duke University Aaron ‘Ronnie’ Chatterji May 4 announced his intentions to run for the treasurer seat in North Carolina for the 2020 election cycle.
Chatterji made the announcement on Twitter.
“Building on my passion for policy, business & public service, I have decided to run for Treasurer of North Carolina in 2020. I want to use my experience on healthcare, responsible investing & governance to serve my state,” Chatterji said in a Twitter post, while linking to his campaign website.
North Carolina makes a promise to the people who work for it – if you serve the state, you will have access to affordable healthcare and a secure retirement. The treasurer is the person “we all elect to make sure that this promise is kept,” Chatterji said on his site, ronniechatterji.com.
Managing billions of dollars of investments and health care spending are such important responsibilities that this office should never be politicized, he said.
“We need a treasurer who can get down to business, crunch the numbers, and deliver results for North Carolina. But the treasurer also needs to understand the lives of the people behind the numbers, the obstacles they face and what they hope to achieve,” he said of why he is running.
Chatterji added by saying he is motivated to do this job because he knows that together, “we can tip the scales in favor of those who have been left behind and chart a course for a brighter future for North Carolina.”
The Indian American candidate said the community can invest in companies that are growing responsibly and demand better value from its healthcare system.
He boasts that he has a proven record of turning innovative ideas into smart economic policy, from his work as an economic adviser to the president to helping family-owned businesses in North Carolina and Fortune 500 companies grow and thrive.
“I want to use my experience to help North Carolina become an economic leader for generations to come,” he said, adding, “I am not interested in using North Carolina’s finances to further my own political ambitions. I just want to work to ensure that the people who give the most to our state, like our teachers, law enforcement officers, and first responders have a quality healthcare and retirement plan.”
No single person has all the answers and there are no quick fixes for our biggest challenges. But his approach will always be to get the numbers right and take politics out of the equation, he said.
“And I will never forget the people behind the numbers. I hope you’ll join me on this journey as I work to earn your vote and make North Carolina’s financial future brighter for us all,” he said.
Chatterj is a professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Sanford School of Public Policy. He previously served as a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers where he worked on policies relating to entrepreneurship, innovation, infrastructure and economic growth, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and was previously a visiting associate professor at The Harvard Business School.
His new book, co-authored with Michael Lenox, is “Can Business Save the Earth?” (Stanford University Press).
Chatterji has won multiple teaching awards at Duke and is a frequent keynote speaker and experienced facilitator who has worked with top companies in finance, healthcare, technology, energy, retail, and sports.
Chatterji was previously a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs. He received his Ph.D. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley and his B.A. in economics from Cornell University.
