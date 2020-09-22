Aarti Kaushal is looking to have a political voice in Southern California.
The Indian American is running for the Area 1 seat of the South Orange Community College District Board of Trustees.
Kaushal says she is running “to represent you and education reform in Irvine, all of South OC, Tustin, and parts of Newport Beach in 7 trustee areas total.”
Kaushal in a letter to supporters says she understands the urgency of remaining compassionate in these increasingly challenging times we're experiencing together, surrounded by pandemic-driven school and college closures and profound social crises.
“On October 5th, vote by mail ballots will start going out to every registered voter. By now, I'm sure you've realized this is the most consequential election ever, and a record number of people are expected to vote early within the first few weeks of October,” she stressed in an email to India-West. “We need to make sure that our campaign's message gets out!”
Kaushal, for over 26 years, has been a faculty, educator, student life coach and grassroots organizer-activist for students, youth and women in Irvine and Orange County.
She is running to make sure the voices of students, teachers and the community are heard; because together we can create an exceptional higher education experience, her campaign site, www.aarti4communitycollege.com, said.
Her campaign platform is concerned about three issues: reopening safely, sustainable budget, and diversity, inclusion and social change.
“We need to work with health experts and rely on science to safely reopen our campuses for the overall wellbeing of every student, faculty, and employee,” she says about reopening.
“We need to ensure the district’s budget keeps higher education affordable and provides for all essential services, especially during the ongoing pandemic,” she added about the district’s budget.
“Our curriculum needs to match the current social changes and reflect the experiences of the diverse student body,” she stressed about her final platform concern.
The election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.