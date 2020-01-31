The school committee in Everett, Massachusetts, Dec. 19 unanimously selected Indian American educator Priya Tahiliani as the new superintendent of Everett Public Schools.
Chairman Thomas Abruzzese called the unanimous vote “historic.” Tahiliani is chosen to lead the district beginning no later than July 1, 2020, stated the announcement.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been invited into the Everett community,” Tahiliani told Everett Independent following her win. “I plan to return that warm welcome by fully embracing this opportunity to serve the students, staff, families, and community members of this wonderful city.”
Currently working on her doctorate, Tahiliani has academic credentials from Harvard and Boston University.
Having spent almost 20 years as an educator and administrator for Boston Public Schools, Tahiliani is currently the assistant superintendent for its Office of English Language Learners.
Tahiliani, who is bilingual, according to everettpublicschools.org, “has demonstrated great depth of knowledge and understanding of teaching and learning and student concerns and is well known in her field and amongst her colleagues.” She has been noted for her excellent communications skills and her understanding of students at risk, including new immigrants and those just learning English, said the school.
