Michigan State University Jan. 17 announced that Satish Udpa will serve as the higher education institution’s acting president.
Udpa assumes the role in the wake of interim president John Engler resigning, the university said in a news release. Engler was the interim president since Jan. 31, 2018.
Udpa, the executive vice president for administrative services at MSU, was unanimously voted to the post by the university’s Board of Trustees.
“I’m honored to serve as the acting president of MSU,” said the Indian American educator in a statement. “I am eager to work with the board during this transition, helping the university move forward.”
Udpa is now responsible for all duties associated with the Office of the President and will serve in the role until a permanent president is selected as part of the university’s ongoing search, the release said.
“While we collectively are working very hard to make needed improvements regading the prevention of and response to sexual misconduct and relationship violence, as well as enhancing patient care and safety, none of our hard work will matter if people in leadership say hurtful things and do not listen to the survivors,” board chairperson Dianne Byrum said in a statement. “To the survivors, the entire Board of Trustees extends our remorse over the regretful comments Engler has made. We are diligently seeking a new leader to continue our healing and guide our campus to achieve our aspirations in integrity, inclusion, research and education.”
Before becoming an executive vice president, Udpa served as dean of the College of Engineering and chairperson of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.
Prior to joining MSU in 2001, he was the Whitney Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Iowa State University. He also served as the permanent secretary of the World Federation of NDE Centers from 1998 to 2003. Udpa received his doctorate in electrical engineering from Colorado State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.