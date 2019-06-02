Indian American eighth grader Rahul Arjun John Yates achieved a rare feat May 20 at the national French contest Le Grand Concours 2019.
Yates, of Brentwood School in Brentwood, Calif., received a perfect score at the competition, receiving a platinum award for the accomplishment.
According to a news release provided, less than 1 percent of the 90,000 students who took the French exam resulted in a perfect score, making Yates’ achievement even more impressive.
Established in 1927, the American Association of Teachers of French is a nationwide organization for teachers of French. The National French contest, Le Grand Concours, encourages student participation and learning of French in the United States.
