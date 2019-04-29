Hirsh Singh, an Indian American Republican, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission April 24, declaring his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey currently occupied by Cory Booker.
Singh will seek the Republican nomination in hopes to oust the Democratic incumbent Booker, who, Singh told the New Jersey Globe, “has brought nothing to New Jersey.”
Singh says he is skipping the exploratory phase and filed his campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, according to the Globe report.
“Having a U.S. senator who’s not just resisting the president is critical,” Singh added in the report.
Booker has not yet announced if he will run for re-election, although a new state law passed last fall allows him to simultaneously run for president and re-election to the Senate, the Globe said.
The 33-year-old Indian American engineer from Atlantic County who works in the aerospace and defense industries is making his third bid for public office. He lost GOP primaries for governor in 2017 and Congress in 2018.
On his campaign website, Singh said, “We the People of New Jersey are suffering from political extremism and out-of-control egos. Our representatives have forgotten who they serve, our economic engine is choking and our infrastructure is crumbling. Together, we will rebuild our state.”
Singh, who hasn’t stated his platform on his campaign website, www.hirshsingh.com, is littered with anti-Democrat rhetoric throughout his corresponding campaign social media platforms – Twitter and Facebook.
Most of his conversation is attacking Booker as he begins his focus on the 2020 primary, including asking, “Should we remove Booker from New Jersey politics?”
He also notes on another Facebook post, “Senator Booker doesn’t make any sense! He has made New Jersey a laughingstock numerous times and has done nothing for our citizens. Can anyone name an accomplishment?”
Singh has also been public in supporting a push by Dr. Jenna M. Evans, Eric J. Shuttleworth and Monica Brinson to have a recall election of the gubernatorial seat, which is held by Democrat Phil Murphy.
The effort was launched on Jan. 11. The state Division of Elections approved the petition to recall Murphy on March 29. Supporters have until Feb. 12, 2020, to collect enough signatures to force a recall election.
According to a Shore News Network report, Singh has picked up the endorsement of Bill Palatucci, the Republican National Committeeman from New Jersey. Their report also included praise of Singh by county chairmen in Somerset and Hudson counties, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Ocean County freeholder Virginia Haines, the Republican National Committeewoman, according to the Globe.
Singh is the first Republican to announce intention to challenge Booker, who was re-elected by a considerable margin in 2014.
Some Republicans have encouraged Matt Rooney, a 33-year-old Camden County attorney and founder of the conservative SaveJersey website, to run, the Globe added.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Singh's first professional experience was a four-month long stint as a geographic information systems technician at the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management in 2003.
Singh joined Hi-Tec Systems in 2004 as a junior network administrator and worked his way up through the company, eventually becoming senior director of Operations in 2013.
Singh earned a B.S. in engineering science, biomedical tissue engineering, and material science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009.
