Rajiv Gowda, an Indian American engineer and retired public servant, has a renewed focus to serve the people in the 23rd Legislative District of New York, and is seeking a state Senate position in the 2020 election cycle.
Gowda, a Democrat, is an immigrant who, according to his campaign website, www.gowdaforsenate.com, “embodies the American dream and an example of the saying, ‘Anything is possible when one strives hard in America.’”
Gowda has spent the last 30 years of his life fighting for working families, new immigrants and organizing the local community, the campaign site said.
He was born in India and came to America and lived a short period in Brooklyn, spending the rest of his life in North Shore, Staten Island. Gowda raised two children who attended public schools, and now lives in Mariner’s Harbor with his wife and two sons, his bio notes.
A strong union advocate, he served as the former first vice president of the Civil Service Technical Guild, Local 375 and Delegate to DC 37 and the Central Labor Council.
As a community board member and chairman of the Transportation and Waterfront Committee, Gowda made 20 recommendations to Mayor Bloomberg’s Transportation Task Force and many of them were implemented in the last 10 years.
Today, the North Shore is getting a face lift because of the hard work accomplished years ago, Gowda’s campaign site says.
Additionally, Gowda stood shoulder to shoulder with the community and elected leaders in the fight to stop Governor Pataki from closing the world famous “Institute for Basic Research” on Staten Island; he has volunteered in “Working Together,” the Staten Island Community Days event held annually to bring various communities together to work as one; and he volunteered at “Ground Zero” to aid in the cleanup effort after the city was attacked on 9/11.
Working together with the Federation of Indian Associations, Staten Island Project Hospitality raised much-needed money to help the victims of Tsunami, Katrina and Superstorm Sandy, it added.
Gowda has received numerous awards from the community for his outstanding work and leadership to make New York City a better place to live, work and raise children. He is a recipient of a proclamation by the New York City Council for his outstanding community work.
Gowda has also been recognized for his dedicated service to the reality check program by the Reality Check Tobacco-free Staten Island. He has been recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Asian American Labor Movement by DC 37, the largest municipal union in New York City.
His platform addresses a litany of issues he hopes to tackle if elected. Among his top priorities are education, infrastructure, healthcare and senior care, small business enterprise and criminal justice, among others.
The primary election for the New York state Senate is June 23.
