To fuel the growing first-world sugar industry of the late 1800s, Britain — among other colonial superpowers — shipped 1.3 million Indians to labor on plantations around the world. Indian American engineer Krishna Gubili’s great-grandfather, Viriah, was one of those “indentured laborers,” who was shipped to sugar plantations in South Africa.
“Viriah” is also the name of the Hyderabad-born and Pennsylvania-based Indian American engineer’s debut book.
“My historical narrative, ‘Viriah,’ is the story of my search to discover more about my family, and with that, a missing piece of myself,” said Gubili. “My journey takes me across the world, and acts as a frame story for Viriah, a man lured from his homeland into indentured servitude far overseas, and who survived against the odds to carve out a life for himself and his family, eventually making my own life of modern comfort and freedom possible.”
Gubili’s family had few stories and fewer pictures of older generations: his grandfather, Nagoor, and his great grandfather, Viriah. The facts remained obscure, he said.
“As a child, my grandmother told me stories about my great-grandfather, that he went to South Africa, was hardworking, but died poor and in tragic circumstances,” Gubili writes in chapter one of the book. “I wondered why he went to South Africa and what happened in his life.”
In a bid to explore his identity, Gubili wrote letters, searched the internet, dug out family boxes in India, and flew to examine archives in Africa, among other efforts. That search eventually led him to uncover a piece of global history rarely taught in schools.
Through the story of his great grandfather, Gubili explores the indenture system, the coolie voyages, slavery, evolution of sugar industry, the British occupation of India, Mahatma Gandhi’s stay in South Africa, and the children of indentured Indians today.
In the book, which is available for sale on Amazon, Gubili writes that the indenture system was not too different from slavery as “coolies labored from dawn to dusk, day after day, year after year in inhuman working and living conditions.”
Gubili said while it is the story of one man in search of his roots, “Viriah” is also a tale of “love, loss, and the third-world laborers who helped build the first-world luxury we enjoy today.”
