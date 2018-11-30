On Nov. 15, Indian American engineer Siva Bharadvaj became the global face of SpaceX, the aerospace company, as he co-hosted the international webcast of the company’s successful launch and re-entry of the Falcon-9 reusable-rocket.
SpaceX successfully launched the Es’Hail-2 communication satellite for Qatar, and returned its Falcon 9 booster to Earth, all under 30 minutes.
Bharadvaj was joined by his colleague, Brian Mahistedt, and together, the pair guided the viewers through the entire launch by explaining the workings of the rocket and its components, its fuel content, and interesting launch and recovery details.
The webcast, which has so far gathered a viewership of close to 450,000 views, was telecast from SpaceX’s Hawthorne, Calif., center where Bharadvaj works as an integration and test engineer.
He was selected in early 2018 to be a part of the webcast team and this was his first live webcast for SpaceX.
Born and educated in Southern California, Bharadvaj has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree from Cornell University.
Prior to joining SpaceX, he worked in beta-testing airplanes for Boeing in St. Louis, Missouri. At Boeing, he was selected as one of ‘14 Young Engineers of Tomorrow,’ and was also featured in “Dreams Aloft,” which was played at the National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and other aerospace museums around the world.
His father, Dr. Bala Bharadvaj, works as the managing director of Boeing, India, while his mother is renowned dancer-choreographer Ramaa Bharadvaj.
