The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering recently announced the election of 174 new members of the AIMBE College of Fellows in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in medical and biological engineering.
The cohort of members included at least 16 Indian American engineers and those of Indian origin.
Among the group were Shikha P. Barman of Integral BioSystems LLC;
Shekhar Bhansali of Florida International University; L. Prasad Dasi of Georgia Institute of Technology; Tithi Dutta Roy of Smith and Nephew; Sunil Krishnan of the Mayo Clinic Florida; Gargi Maheshwari of Bristol Myers Squibb; Sunitha Nagrath of the University of Michigan; Lakshmi S. Nair of the University of Connecticut; Padma Narayan of SAGE Therapeutics; Sumita Pennathur of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Rajagopal Ramesh of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; Padmini Rangamani of the University of California, San Diego; Raj R. Rao of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Anirban Sen Gupta of Case Western Reserve University; Ramille Shah of the University of Illinois at Chicago; and Murthy V. Simhambhatla of SetPoint Medical.
Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to a medical and biological engineer. The College of Fellows is comprised of the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers. College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering and medicine research, practice, or education” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education,” the release notes.
AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including three Nobel Prize laureates; 18 Fellows having received the Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation; and 195 also inducted to the National Academy of Engineering; 94 inducted to the National Academy of Medicine; and 43 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences, the release said.
Established in 1991, AIMBE is a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., representing the most accomplished individuals in the fields of medical and biological engineering.
No other organization can bring together academia, industry, government, and scientific societies to form a highly influential community advancing medical and biological engineering. AIMBE’s mission is to provide leadership and advocacy in medical and biological engineering for the benefit of society, it said.
