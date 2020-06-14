Ajay Jain Bhutoria will go to the Democratic Party National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., this August to vote for Joe Biden as the official nominee for president for Democratic Party.
Bhutoria is on the National Finance Committee for Biden and has been instrumental in bringing together the issues of Asian Americans to forefront, according to a press release. The Indian American is also working with the DNC to have the Democratic Party website translated into Asian American languages.
Bhutoria also serves on the Asian American Pacific Islander Leadership Council for Biden, working on bringing together the Asian Americans to vote for Biden in the 2020 General Elections. He worked closely with Biden on the Oakland College Promise Program to bring free community college for the African American community in Oakland.
Bhutoria previously worked on the national finance committee for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, when he raised between $500,000 and $1 million for Clinton’s election, according to the release.
Bhutoria, the author of “100 Life Management Tools For A Happy Life,” is a tech entrepreneur in Silicon Valley.
