Anita Malik, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Arizona’s 6th District in 2018, announced April 17 that she will seek the seat again in 2020.
Malik joins fellow Indian American candidate Hiral Tipirneni, both Democrats, for the party’s nomination next year.
Malik and Tipirneni will compete for the right to oppose Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert.
Malik said she was determined to continue transforming a traditionally conservative district, azcentral.com reported.
"It's a good time for us to further close that gap and actually win it this time," the Indian American candidate said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. "The time I took with (deciding to run again) was always about one thing: Can we unseat David Schweikert? That's the goal here. Knowing that he continues to be in a vulnerable position and also knowing the movement that we created and knowing if we had more time, we could reach more people ... there's a lot of factors that give me the confidence to know we can do this,” she told the publication.
Malik was alluding to Schweikert's ongoing investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee, which is examining possible misspending by his office and campaign, according to the publication.
Malik, a self-employed businesswoman, intends to again run on a decidedly left-leaning platform led by her support for Medicare-for-all, the report said.
"I see myself as someone who supports a Medicare-for-all-type system," she told AZcentral.com. "The end goal is to get to universal coverage that works for this country."
The daughter of immigrants from India, Anita was born in Kansas City, Missouri. When she was 7, her family moved to Arizona. Her father, a mechanical and computer engineer, instilled in her the importance of leading with empathy and listening; her mother, a stay-at-home mom with a passion for the arts, taught her to appreciate the journey. She attended Scottsdale schools, graduating from Chaparral High School in 1994, according to her bio.
Anita went on to graduate summa cum laude with degrees in both computer information systems and finance from Arizona State University. She later earned her master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California in 2002.
Anita started her career in the early days of Arizona tech, working for MicroAge as a business analyst, noted the bio. She went on to work at The Arizona Republic, and was deputy director of ASU’s Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism. More recently, she was COO of technology company ClearVoice. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2PmzGzA)
Tipirneni is a physician and cancer-research advocate who made healthcare reforms the centerpiece of her two losing campaigns last year in the neighboring 8th Congressional District.
Tipirneni favors allowing the government to compete with the private insurance market. She lives just outside the boundaries of the 6th district, but was seen as a prized recruit by Democrats in Washington because of her significant fundraising last year and surprisingly close finish in the April 2018 special election won by
