San Ramon, California businesswoman Aparna Madireddi has announced her bid for the town’s mayoral seat, replacing Bill Clarkson who will step down after four terms.
Madireddi is the first person to launch her campaign for the seat, and thus far faces no opponents. Earlier, the Indian American entrepreneur had made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the San Ramon city council.
Madireddi has served in several volunteer positions in San Ramon, situated in Northern California’s East Bay. She is currently the chair of the Open Space Advisory Committee, which prioritizes land at risk for development in the rapidly-growing town. The committee also prioritizes space to hold for preservation and looks to secure funding for open space acquisition.
The businesswoman, who founded Arvasoft, Inc., with her husband Venki in 1998, also currently serves on the Contra Costa County 2020 Census Complete Count Steering Committee, and is actively advocating local residents to make sure they are counted in next year’s Census, which is taken every decade and determines — in part — how congressional districts are carved out and how federal funds are allocated. Indian American community advocates and others have expressed concern about an under-count in next year’s Census, after the Trump administration mandated that a question about citizenship be included in the questionnaire.
The candidate also serves on San Ramon’s Diversity Task Force. She also sits on the board of directors for the Discovery Counseling Center and is a member of the Tri Valley Mental Health Advisory Council.
Madireddi is also active with the local Democratic Party.
“I stepped up to run for mayor because our city is at a critical point. We live in a different era where things are changing rapidly,” Madireddi told DanvilleSanRamon.com.
“Policies and ideas that may have worked in the past will not pass the litmus test today, when it comes to effective governance. I want San Ramon to be fiscally smart and sound for decades to come,” she said.
The Madireddis and their daughter Aradhna have lived in San Ramon for 22 years. The candidate has a master’s degree in geography and specializes in urban, rural, and human geography, including land use planning, according to her Web site.
