Hanu Karlapalem, an Indian American candidate who previously came up short in a bid for the mayoral seat in Madison, Ala., in 2016, is hoping to become the commissioner for Limestone County in its 3rd District.
The candidate said he feels there are important issues affecting the people of the county that need to be addressed, which is why he is running.
“Among them are trust, infrastructure support, quality of life for all citizens, access to quality utility services, access to jobs, and access to the government that represents them,” he said on his campaign site, www.hanu4commissioner.com. “Central to the concept of serving the public, is the values of the people reflected in their representatives. I believe my record, my story and my beliefs illustrate the values of District 3 and the greater Limestone County area.”
Karlapalem added that, “It's time for a county commission you can trust, transparent government processes you can count on, and transformation that works for you.”
According to his campaign site, Karlapalem has a tri-layered action plan, which includes building trust with responsive and accountable representation; ensuring transparency at all levels of county government; and bringing transformation that works for the community.
With regard to trust, Karlapalem said it has hit rock bottom in government. "I will earn your trust by being honest, moral, and responsive to your needs,” he said.
Regarding transparency, the candidate said he will maintain it and ensure that he listens to the people by refusing to take PAC money. “Three principles of transparency, participation, and collaboration form the cornerstone of an open government.”
"I believe transparency is about more than holding our elected officials accountable. It’s also about encouraging collaboration, inviting citizens in, and giving them access to information to use in creative ways," he said.
Karlapalem will focus on economic diversity such as technology, engineering, retail, biotechnology, agribusinesses, aviation, movie, arts, and many more in his district, with regard to his transformation action.
His plan will focus on smart growth and transformation that include a StartUp-Hub, which is a public private partnership. S-Hub is an economic, education, and entertainment complex, it said.
"I will offer effective and practical solutions to meet new challenges arising from population growth and transformations in its economy," he said.
Karlapalem and his wife Vidya have been married for 23 years, with nearly two decades of them in Limestone County. He believes his deep roots in the area make him ideal for the commissioner post.
“I feel deeply indebted to this country and to the community that has been so kind and supportive for so many years,” he said. “As a board member and an Advisory Council member of Global Ties Alabama, I have helped to provide ‘Citizen Diplomacy’ through its affiliation with the U.S. Department of State. I served as lead for the Alabama Action Center of Child Rights and You America, Inc., a non-profit organization that helps marginalized communities to build sustainable futures for their children,” he added.
A graduate of Delhi College of Engineering and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Karlapalem has nearly three decades of work and entrepreneurial experience in business, engineering, IT and nonprofit organizations.
The Indian American is the founder and chief executive officer of Vinhamz Inc., a company that provides network solution services. Karlapalem previously founded and managed three small businesses in air ionization and air purification systems, industrial and commercial lighting and oil reclamation.
