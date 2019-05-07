The Senate president of Massachusetts, Karen Spilka, and state Sen. Michael Moore appointed Jonjy Ananth as the statewide commissioner of the Asian American Commission.
Ananth, of Shrewsbury, has also been nominated and certified by the town of Shrewsbury as a candidate for the Board of Selectmen election to be held on May 7.
Ananth is the principal and founder of Boston Mantra LLC, a healthcare start-up in Massachusetts in its incubator phase. The Indian American is also a charter member of TIE Boston, considered among the world’s largest nonprofit networks dedicated to helping startups grow with 60 chapters worldwide.
Ananth is the past president and chairman of the board for WCUW Inc. He has hosted over 140 radio talk shows titled "Community Matters" airing on WCUW 91.3FM and streaming worldwide online Thursdays from 4:30 to 5.00 p.m. ET, according to a new release.
His talk show brings community-participation forum interviews with physicians, lawyers, CEOs, community leaders and elected officials on all issues that impact the community.
He also co-hosts several shows for “Saptaswar,” an Indian music program.
Additionally, Ananth is a justice of the peace, elected town member for Shrewsbury, deputy sheriff (Reserve) for Worcester County, Shrewsbury Constable and notary public for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
He is engaged with several nonprofit organizations, including Saheli Inc., India Society of Worcester, Community Legal Aid, YWCA, South Asian Bar Association, Jane Doe Inc., and ADVISE, according to his bio.
He is a white ribbon ambassador for Jane Doe Inc., promoting initiatives to prevent intimate partner violence. As a domestic violence advocate, Ananth assists survivors for court proceedings, accessing shelter, providing food, social security, child care, free legal assistance benefits and maintaining liaisons with local police, it said.
As a community volunteer, he works closely with town, county and state officials to help them connect with the South Asian community, the release added.
Ananth has provided volunteer healthcare services at free clinics in Ohio and Massachusetts. He has peer reviewed research publications in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine and the International Journal of Radiation Oncology-Biology-Physics. He is a member of the World Medical Association Mass Medical Society and the American Society of Microbiology.
According to his bio, he is certified in emergency medical skills, including EMT-B, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support, and Fundamental Critical Care Support. He received the presidential merit scholarship from his medical school, was an honoree of the Dean’s list, and was elected president of the student council.
Ananth, who has been invited by several organizations as a chief guest, was recently awarded a Senate citation “In recognition of his exemplary voluntary services to the Indian American Community” by Senate president Karen Spilka and state Sen. Michael Moore.
The India Society of Worcester recognized him for exemplary volunteering services as co-chair of the ISW Crisis Committee, and in 2017, he received the YWCA "Great Guy Award" for demonstrating a commitment to eliminate racism, empower women, stand-up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.
He has been volunteering over 1,000 hours a year in service providing culturally sensitive support to survivors of Asian American origin with his training in Trauma Informed Care, the release noted.
