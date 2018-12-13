Indian American entrepreneur and lobbyist Sante Santhanam Chary, who attended the 1989 Inaugural Ball for the late President George Herbert Walker Bush, has had the honor of meeting and interacting with seven U.S. presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Gerard Ford, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Chary has received the ‘One Person Can Make a Difference Award’ from the 100,000-member American Occupational Therapy Association in Washington, D.C., for successfully initiating and lobbying Congress to declare Occupational Therapy Day, a bill which President George H.W. Bush signed into law.
In 1997, with the creation of the First Day Envelope, Chary obtained key endorsements from 70 U.S. and Indian officials – including prime ministers, presidents, governors and senators – to strengthen the solidarity between the two countries.
Chary, an alum of Harvard Business School and Thomas Jefferson School of Law, is the founder of the Dallas-Texas-based physician staffing firm, US Physician Resources. He is also the managing director of EB5 Coast to Coast, which has regional centers in 34 U.S. states.
