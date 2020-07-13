Tech entrepreneur Romesh Wadhwani is donating Rs. 200 crore — about $34 million — to the Wadhwani Foundation’s Sahayata initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. “India is facing a very difficult time of health and economic distress. Each of us has an obligation to do what we can to help our fellow citizens get through this crisis,” Wadhwani told India-West. (photo courtesy of the Wadhwani Foundation)