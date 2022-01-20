Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, who was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2020 in recognition of his services through the Wadhwani Foundation, was presented the award at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Calif.
The Indian American entrepreneur had requested he receive the award at the Consulate due to Covid-related travel restrictions.
The Wadhwani Foundation has been active in promoting policies to accelerate economic development in emerging economies through large scale job creation. It is active not only in India but several other countries.
Besides being a successful tech entrepreneur, Wadhwani has led several novel initiatives such as National Entrepreneurship Network, Startup and Small Business Initiative, Global Innovation Network, etc.
The Consul General in San Francisco said he was honored to present the award on behalf of the Government of India to Wadhwani, who has established himself as a successful entrepreneur and an impactful philanthropist, said a press release.
The award ceremony was attended by Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe, who had been awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, and several other tech leaders and venture capitalists of the Bay Area.
