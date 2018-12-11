Developed by Dream Hotel Group, The Chatwal Lodge held its groundbreaking ceremony in upstate New York Dec. 5.
Nestled among 26 acres along the wooded shores of the 1,000-acre Toronto Reservoir, the five-star luxury retreat is expected to open in spring 2020 with 34 private villas and suite accommodations, refined rustic design and world-class, and farm-to-table culinary experiences, according to a news release.
The groundbreaking featured New York State Assembly Member Aileen M. Gunther and Bethel Town Supervisor Dan Sturm as keynote speakers; leading members of the Dream Hotel Group team, including chairman Sant Singh Chatwal, CEO Jay Stein and vice president of operations, luxury division, Ashish Verma.
The Chatwal Lodge is expected to generate tax revenue and create new jobs, while also offering the growing residential and business communities a new reason to work and play in the countryside destination, the release said.
“The Chatwal Lodge is born from our signature New York City location and five-star luxury brand The Chatwal,” said Chatwal.
With 18 hotels open today and 20 new locations currently in development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group is on track to triple its existing portfolio by 2022.
