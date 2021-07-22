Indian American engineer and entrepreneur Shrina Kurani, a Democrat, July 22 announced her campaign for Congress to challenge 15-term Republican Ken Calvert.
Kurani, according to a press release to India-West, is a mechanical engineer and expert in sustainability who has started multiple companies and is now working to increase job opportunities in the Inland Empire and beyond by facilitating the funding of startup businesses.
“Growing up in the Inland Empire, I saw the lack of quality career opportunities in our community,” Kurani said. “As a first-generation American, my family worked together to build a successful pool supply business right here in Riverside. My parents didn't take a single day off for ten years, but even that level of hustle is often not enough these days. Opportunities are out of reach for far too many people while career Washington politicians like Ken Calvert are focused on helping themselves, their political parties, and their corporate donors,” she said.
“I’m an engineer, entrepreneur, and fact-based problem solver, not a politician,” noted Kurani, adding: “I’ve spent my career building businesses that reduce waste and create quality jobs. I’m running for Congress to make things work better in Washington and build an Inland Empire where people feel safe, healthy, and have opportunities to succeed in fulfilling jobs. Ken Calvert has been in Washington for nearly 30 years, and he’s voted against our interest time and time again. It’s time for a new approach.”
Born and raised in Riverside, Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School at the age of 16, later earning her degree in mechanical engineering from UC Riverside. She has worked to start companies aimed at reducing waste and creating sustainable solutions for food and water, and she has served as an advisor to startup businesses that are developing ways to make healthcare and education more affordable, accessible, equitable, and effective, said the release.
Most recently, Kurani has been building a company to increase opportunities by focusing on addressing disparities in the funding of startup businesses founded by women and people of color, an effort that has facilitated $2 million in capital to the Inland Empire and over $300 million across the nation.
Rep. Calvert, representing California’s 42nd Congressional District, was first elected in 1992.
California’s 42nd District, the release noted, was the state’s fastest-growing congressional district, and the area has steadily become more Democratic in voter registration.
