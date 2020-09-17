Indian American Sudha Kasamsetty is among four candidates vying for a seat on the Cupertino (California) Union School District.
Kasamsetty, along with Wil Fluewelling, are running as challengers against incumbents Sylvia Leong and Phyllis Vogel, whose two seats are up for grabs.
The board is likely to be tasked with addressing a number of challenges in the coming years, according to the Los Altos Town Crier.
Kasamsetty is a Cupertino resident and CUSD parent who has volunteered with the district in various capacities.
She serves on CUSD’s Citizens Advisory Committee and the city of Cupertino’s Fine Arts Commission. Kasamsetty also has created a parent-run citizen focus group, as well as a leadership program for middle schoolers. Professionally, she works in engineering and also runs a dance studio, according to the publication.
Kasamsetty told the paper she is running “because our kids’ futures are at stake,” adding, “We need to have robust distance learning in place and not compromise our quality of education.”
Kasamsetty said the school district needs to outreach to parents through an increase in parent engagement, which is seriously lacking.
“That’s one of the things I will bring to the board and one of the reasons I want to run for the board,” she said in the report.
“Yes, it is extremely hard to offer an enriching distance-learning experience, but when it comes to our kids’ future, I think we need to adopt the Silicon Valley model that nothing is impossible,” the candidate continued. “We need to embrace out-of-the box ideas; learn from the community, from private schools; lose our rigidity; and implement best practices to improve effectiveness.”
Kasamsetty says she would use her experience with the grassroots programs that she founded and bring back trust amongst parents with transparent communication if she is elected.
Kasamsetty is the founder of VerveCon, a women’s tech leadership conference. She has worked in many Silicon Valley companies and startups including Google, Survey Monkey,Tellme Networks (now Microsoft) and Teradata.
