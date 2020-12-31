Sumita Batra, Indian American CEO of Ziba Beauty Salons, will be sharing insights at the Pro Safety Beauty Summit, a first-of-its-kind international online trade conference delivering in-depth seminars covering the future of the beauty industry.
At the event, which will be held Jan. 11-13, a panel of beauty industry leaders, led by veterans Madeline Leonard, Karen Reddy-Medeiros and Batra, will provide attending beauty professionals a comprehensive roadmap to groundbreaking safety products, health protocols and best business practices required to go the distance in a post Covid-19 world.
The Pro Safety Beauty Summit, sponsored by Makeup Forever and The European Wax Center, will offer a three-day summit where experts from various industries will help attendees gain mastery of a variety of new or changing skill sets, according to a press release.
Access to the virtual conference, staged by The Pro Safety Group, is complimentary.
The conference is broken down into three highly focused, information-packed days that concentrate on: “The Protocols” (essential health and safety product innovations, rules and solutions); “The People” (instilling confidence among owners, employees, customers and colleagues); and “The Practical” (negotiating, adapting to new business models, rebranding).
“Professionals wanting to stay vital and address the demand will need extra knowledge and support to keep our industry going. As we’re developing new habits, protocols and business practices out of necessity, we need to share information and educate each other on what’s required so, as an entire industry, we can stay viable after the current crisis is over,” said Madeline Leonard, summit co-founder and owner of Cloutier Remix.
Attendees will be able to use the conference as a one-stop online resource for safety education, information and products. Industry professionals in a broad range of specialties, from owners and managers to hair stylists, nail techs and make-up artists to students and trainees, lash techs, tattoo artists, creators of point-of-purchase collateral and even architects and designers responsible for creating better workspaces for salons, spa and medical practices, will be offering guidance.
Months after the conference, participants and attendees can revisit seminars, workshops and discussions relevant to the survival of their business.
The heart and soul of the Pro Safety Beauty Summit is the full curriculum of lectures and symposiums, as professionals in all realms of the beauty industry will need new strategies and skills to make rebuilding their businesses a smoother process, added the press release.
Confirmed speakers include Tom Bachik, also known as the “MAN”-icurist; Howard Berger, FX/special makeup artist; social media influencers and educators Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee; and author of Global Beauty Authority, Luis Casco.
Emmy-winning makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash will be making an appearance. Nudestix CEO Jenny Frankel and The Honeypot CEO Beatrice Dixon will also be speaking at this event, as well as various medical experts and scientists regarding the topics of infectious disease, virology, regulatory, dermatology and more.
For more information, visit www.theprosafetygroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.