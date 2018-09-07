An Indian American entrepreneur who served in the White House during the Obama administration announced his candidacy Aug. 28 for the 87th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Democrat Suhas Subramanyam headed up the Technology Policy Task Force in the Obama Administration, and has since founded a technology-focused consultancy, S2 Impact. The candidate also served as a law clerk for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, and helped Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and his staff to reintroduce the DREAM Act, which protects undocumented youth from deportation.
Subramanyam is running for the seat vacated by John Bell, a fellow Democrat, who announced a day earlier that he would run for the state Senate, challenging incumbent Sen. Dick Black who is characterized by local media as “far right.”
Interestingly, Indian American realtor Subba Kolla, a Republican, challenged Bell for this seat in 2017, but lost with 39 percent of the vote. Virginia currently has no Indian American representation in the House of Delegates.
No other Republican or Democratic contender is currently vying for the District 87 House seat, which encompasses Loudon and Prince William counties.
In an interview a day after he announced his bid for office, Subramanyam told India-West that his experience at the White House, his entrepreneurship skills and his volunteer work – he is a volunteer firefighter and serves on a local health council – are an ideal background with which to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates.
“This is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country,” said Subramanyam, describing his district as a formerly rural outpost which is now attracting multinational companies such as Amazon. Portions of the district have a sizeable Indian American population.
Several federal agencies are also headquartered in District 87, and the candidate said he would like to attract more federal and state agencies to the region to relieve the traffic congestion and so that workers could potentially have a shorter commute. “You don’t need to be in DC to be attractive,” he told India-West.
The candidate said he is hugely in favor of expanding mass transit. The Washington, DC area has a robust public transportation system – known as Metro, the fifth business transport system in the nation – and Subramanyam noted that three new metro stops are in the works for his district.
The son of two Indian American physicians – Kalyanam and Geetha Subramanyam – also worked on the Affordable Care act during his White House stint. Subramanyam said he is in favor of the public option, a plan which would create a government-run entity to compete alongside private providers with the aim of providing health care to all. “We need to get everyone insured,” he said, adding: “Health care should actually get us all healthy.”
The candidate told India-West that through his work as a volunteer firefighter, he has seen a lot of medical emergencies which could have been prevented if the issue had been addressed earlier. He supports novel plans to get people to their doctors’ visits, such as insurance covering the cost of an Uber ride to the physician’s office, or buses making regular trips to retirement homes to get seniors to their medical appointments and pharmacy visits.
Subramanyam is engaged to Miranda Peña Booth and will be getting married in five weeks. The candidate said he hopes to raise his children there to go to Loudon’s great schools.
In the continuing debate over safety at schools, Subramanyam said he supports universal background checks. “We have to know who is getting their hands on these weapons.” He also supports a ban on bump stocks, a device that can be attached to a semi-automatic weapon to shoot in rapid succession.
Subramanyam’s parents arrived in the U.S. in 1979. Their port of entry was Dulles airport, which is in Virginia’s 87th House district. “I don’t think they ever envisioned that 40 years later, their son would run for state office here,” Subramanyam told India-West.
