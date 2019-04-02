Hiral Tipirneni twice ran unsuccessfully for the 8th Congressional District seat in Arizona a year ago, but believes she is a viable candidate, now focused on the 6th Congressional District.
The Democrat Tipirneni, a former ER doctor, sought the seat in a special election early in 2018, and again in the general election last November, falling both times to Republican candidate Debbie Lesko.
In April 2018, Tipirneni held her own in the special election taking over the seat formerly held by Trent Franks who resigned amid misconduct allegations. Ultimately, she garnered 47 percent of the vote, 6 points shy of Lesko (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2YIHeRe).
Then, after winning her Democratic primary in the regular 2018 election cycle, Tipirneni went up against Lesko again, this time receiving 43 percent of the vote (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2PW9vST).
Now, the political candidate has her eyes set on the 6th Congressional District in the 2020 race.
The Indian American filed her paperwork March 29 with the Federal Election Commission to run against five-term Republican incumbent David Schweikert, should she emerge from the Democratic primary.
Schweikert is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for campaign misspending. He won re-election by over 10 percentage points in 2018, defeating Democratic challenger Anita Malik.
