Harmit Malik, an Indian American evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, it was announced April 30, one of 100 new members.
Members are elected to this honor, one of the highest a scientist can receive, on the basis of their “distinguished and continuing achievements in original research,” according to an NAS press release.
Malik, a member of the Basic Sciences Division and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, studies genetic conflict, the evolutionary arms races that shape how genes (and the proteins they encode) evolve.
A deeper understanding of this phenomenon, which includes the arms race between viruses and their hosts, could have implications for human health, such as providing insights that lead to improved HIV drugs, the center said.
“We are really fortunate to have Harmit in the division,” Basic Sciences Division director Dr. Sue Biggins wrote in an email to the center. “He is a remarkable scientist who exploits evolutionary arms races to identify novel mechanisms of protein evolution. This has led to major discoveries about how viruses and hosts interact, how organisms acquire new essential genes and why centromeres [DNA structures that are critical to proper cell division] are rapidly evolving.”
Genetic conflict can occur between species as well as within individual organisms of a species, and Malik has studied the phenomenon in both contexts, the center report said.
Focusing on the interaction between viruses and their hosts, Malik pioneered the idea of “evolutionary echoes,” the traces of long-ago viral infections that left their mark on the host immune proteins that combat viruses.
Using these echoes, Malik was able to infer the evolutionary influences of ancient, extinct viruses on the immune proteins of primates and, with Hutch colleague Dr. Michael Emerman, help pioneer the field of paleovirology, the report said.
Looking within a single organism, Malik found evidence that genetic conflict shapes the centromere.
That work illuminated why the DNA sequence at centromeres is the most rapidly evolving section of DNA in the genomes of many organisms, including humans. His lab has shown that rapid evolution of centromeric DNA and proteins that are recruited to centromeres can lead to reproductive isolation — the inability to successfully produce offspring — between emerging species and result in defective cell division, according to the center report.
Malik “has made tremendous contributions to multiple fields through his clever and unique approach to studying genomes,” wrote Biggins. And his contributions extend far beyond research, she noted: “Harmit is also a wonderful mentor and colleague to all.”
“It is my good fortune to work alongside so many wonderful colleagues at the Hutch including two of my closest mentors, Steve Henikoff and Michael Emerman. I had inspirational role models for a career and life in science in them and in my Ph.D. mentor, Tom Eickbush. I will be ever grateful for his patient mentoring through the fledgling phase of my career,” Malik told the center in the report.
“It is no secret that this award is a direct result of the amazing trainees I was lucky enough to have recruited to my lab, many of whom are well on their way to science superstardom. I am especially grateful to three senior scientists — Danielle Vermaak, Aida de la Cruz and Janet Young — and to my family, especially my wife Chandni Duggal for her unwavering support,” he added in the report.
