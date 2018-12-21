The U.S. General Services Administration Dec. 7 announced that Anil Cheriyan has been appointed to serve as the director of Technology Transformation Services and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service.
The Indian American is a former executive vice president and chief information officer at SunTrust Banks. Throughout his career, Cheriyan has led major digital transformation strategies at SunTrust and previous roles at IBM and PwC Management Consulting, a GSA news release said.
“I am honored to be a part of the president’s agenda to fundamentally transform and modernize the federal government’s technology,” Cheriyan, who will join the administration in early January, said in a statement. “It comes as no surprise this work has bipartisan support and is highly valued across the government. I am confident we will make tremendous progress in the years to come and look forward to leading the TTS team and serving the public in this important role.”
In his role as TTS director, Cheriyan will lead key digital transformation of the federal government by helping agencies build, buy and share technology through 18F, Office of Products and Programs, and Presidential Innovation Fellows initiatives.
“I am pleased that Anil will join GSA and help continue to strengthen the agency’s IT modernization initiatives,” said GSA administrator Emily Murphy. “His previous success transforming how businesses leverage technology to better serve customers will be a major asset in helping the federal government improve its service to the American people.”
Additionally, Cheriyan will oversee the ongoing implementation and expansion of GSA’s Centers of Excellence, which are presently operating at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Anil has a proven track record of results in the private sector and we are excited to welcome him to public service,” said Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president. “GSA’s Centers of Excellence remain a signature initiative to deliver a more efficient, effective, and responsive government for all Americans. Towards that end, Anil joins a strong and growing bipartisan team of exceptional talent, focused on delivering results for the American people."
“The American people deserve best-in-class citizen services on par with those offered by the private sector,” said Chris Liddell, White House deputy chief of staff for policy coordination. “The Administration strongly supports the GSA Centers of Excellence, with the objective of building the institutional capacity to deliver meaningful improvements for the public. Anil brings senior leadership experience to his new role and we look forward to the results he will deliver across government."
Cheriyan earned his master of science and master of philosophy degrees in management as well as a bachelor of science in electronic and electrical engineering from Imperial College in London. He has been the recipient of numerous industry awards throughout his career, including IDC CIO 100, Computerworld Premier 100 Leader and Enterprise CIO of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.