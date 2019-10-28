President Donald Trump Oct. 22 issued an executive order reestablishing the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and appointed its first seven members, including Indian American A.N. Sreeram.
The members collectively have substantial experience in industrial research, artificial intelligence and quantum information science, according to an American Institute of Physics news release.
Other members include K. Birgitta Whaley, Dario Gil, Sharon Hrynkow, H. Fisk Johnson, Catherine Bessant and Shane Wall.
Sreeram is a senior vice president at the Dow chemical company, where he manages an R&D portfolio with an annual budget exceeding $1 billion.
Prior to joining Dow in 2006, Sreeram worked at DuPont Electronic Technologies and Crookson Electronics; he began his career as a researcher in ceramics and electronics after earning a doctorate in materials science and engineering at MIT.
In reestablishing PCAST, Trump is following a precedent set by all of his predecessors going back to President George H.W. Bush, who appointed the first PCAST in 1990.
Before then, most other recent presidents employed analogous bodies, beginning with President Dwight Eisenhower’s creation of the President’s Science Advisory Committee in 1957, the release said.
The announcement of the new PCAST brings to a close a period of more than 33 months since President Barack Obama’s council held its final meeting in January 2017. The White House has not yet set a date for the new council’s first meeting or indicated what its initial tasks will be, it said.
A White House press release noted the council will ultimately have 16 members in total and stated there are plans to announce more members in the “near future,” pending their completion of the clearance process.
