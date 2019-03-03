SG Blocks Inc., a designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based structures, Feb. 6 announced that its president and chief financial officer Mahesh Shetty has been selected as one of the Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader Award honorees.
Shetty is part of the group of 25 chosen as an award recipient. These recognitions “seek to honor men and women from across North Texas for outstanding business and community leadership,” according to a SG Blocks news release.
“I am humbled to have been selected by the Dallas Business Journal for this prestigious award and congratulate my fellow honorees,” the Indian American executive said in a statement. “At SG Blocks, we have a vision to transform the construction industry through modular container-based construction. Our product impacts everything from affordable housing to midrise commercial projects. I am proud to be part of the movement for more sustainable, safe and cost-effective construction.”
Shetty joined SG Blocks in March 2016 and is also on its Board of Directors. He manages and implements corporate strategy, supervises executive team members, supports business development and oversees the company’s finances.
Before joining SG Blocks, Shetty served in a variety of senior executive finance and operational leadership roles at Fortune 500 and mid-size private and public companies in the real estate, manufacturing, technology and service industries. He began his career at PwC.
Additionally, Shetty is a member of the Board of Directors of both B.I.G. Logistics, a Texas-based warehouse and distribution management corporation, and Financial Executives International, a leading professional organization for corporate financial management professionals.
Shetty holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas School of Management and a bachelor’s from Osmania University in India. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Information Technology Professional, a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Accountant.
Shetty was honored at an awards luncheon Feb. 12 in Dallas.
