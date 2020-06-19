Prabhakar Raghavan, who has been running the Ads and Commerce teams since 2018 at Google, has replaced Ben Gomes as the head of Google Search and Assistant.
Raghavan joined Google in 2012 and worked initially on Search and mobile location initiatives. The Indian American executive then ran Apps (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar) and in 2018 took over Ads and Commerce from Sridhar Ramaswamy, who went to the venture capital firm Greylock Partners, according to a press release.
Prior to joining Google, Raghavan worked at Yahoo! Labs. Before that, Raghavan worked at IBM Research and later became senior vice president and chief technology officer at enterprise search vendor Verity.
Prabhakar holds a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley in electrical engineering and computer science and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. His research background spans algorithms, web search and databases.
He is the co-author of two widely-used graduate texts on algorithms and on search: “Randomized Algorithms” and “Introduction to Information Retrieval”; a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the ACM and IEEE; and was a consulting professor of Computer Science at Stanford University.
In 2009, he was awarded a Laurea Honoris Causa from the University of Bologna. He has served as editor in chief for the Journal of the ACM, has published over 100 papers in various fields and holds 20 issued patents, including several on link analysis for web search.
