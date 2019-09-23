New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sept. 17 announced the new commissioners of the Commission on Gender Equality, with Indian American Sasha Ahuja named among the group.
The commission is an agency tasked with supporting city agencies in dismantling institutional barriers for women, girls, transgender and gender non-binary New Yorkers.
The list of new appointees includes strong leaders across a variety of diverse fields including healthcare, law and nonprofit. The new commissioners will work with CGE and the current commissioners as partners and ambassadors for CGE's work and the broader gender equity efforts of the de Blasio administration.
In addition to Ahuja, who serves as the chief of staff at Girls for Gender Equity and chair of New York City's Equal Employment Practices Commission, the other members include Ivelyse Andino, Sherry Hakimi, Chanel Porchia-Albert, Ellyn Toscano and Dr. Jillian Weiss.
"New York City is committed to using every tool we have to create a truly equal city for all New Yorkers, no matter their gender," said de Blasio in a statement. "These new members bring invaluable expertise to the Commission and will continue our work in the fight for gender equity."
Established in June 2015, the CGE works to effectively address issues of inequity and discrimination facing women, girls, transgender, and gender non-binary individuals regardless of their ability, age, ethnicity/race, faith, gender expression, immigrant status, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status.
CGE works with various city agencies to help progress the mayor's goal of reducing gender-based inequity, by advancing a safer, more inclusive and economically mobile city for all New Yorkers.
The commission continues to strive towards gender equity across New York City through the support and partnership of city agencies, commissioners, and community partners.
Additionally, the de Blasio administration has continued its commitment to making great strides towards gender equity with key legislative advancements including the Stop Sexual Harassment in NYC Act; Gender "X" Marker Bill; Diaper Changing Accommodations Law; and Expanding Lactation Accommodations.
"New York City's mandate to promote gender equity – especially through a racial justice lens – could not be more urgent. I am eager to use my role as a Commissioner on New York City's Commission on Gender Equity to ensure that folks most directly impacted by systemic inequity in our city have a seat at the decision making table to influence policy that impacts their lives," said Ahuja in a statement.
Ahuja has a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University in the City of New York.
