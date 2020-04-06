When Sammamish, Washington, resident Saloni Kumar, was on the phone with India-West, a package arrived at her door. Her 8-year-old daughter sprang into action in response to the doorbell. When she brought the package in, Kumar instructed the third-grader to “Wash her hands immediately.”
Everyone seems to be laser-focused on that basic rule of hygiene as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread and upend the daily lives of millions of people across the world, and as public health officials urge that properly washing your hands is one of the best ways to quell the spread of the life-threatening virus.
The Indian American mom of two is not very anxious as yet but is still learning how to navigate the new life amidst the pandemic that includes stay-at-home kids and husband, stocking up on food items, practicing social distancing, and keeping kids productively engaged for extended periods of time.
“We all need to make changes but as long as we have internet access, it should be ok,” she told India-West. “I’ve created a daily routine for the kids based on their interests and styles of learning. Their teachers have sent home worksheets and assignments so they spend some time doing that. The older one, a middle schooler, works on writing, reading, even painting and cooking. The younger one works on programs like school math for kids. But I’m ensuring that I add different activities that have some learning and some fun. Yesterday, they both painted their t-shirts. I have also set aside three hours for TV viewing. And of course, they play outside for a bit.”
But the new reality has certainly made her appreciate all the hard work that teachers put in.
“They don’t get compensated enough for their service,” said Kumar, who recently moved to Sammamish from the San Francisco Bay Area.
Even before the schools shut down, Kumar, an artist, and her husband, who works with Amazon, decided to stop sending their two girls to school as a precautionary measure. The school her kids attend had not yet reported any positive case of COVID-19 but in Washington state, the cases have swelled.
With Governor Jay Inslee announcing shutdown of restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities as well limiting social gatherings, the Kumar family is staying put, more cautious than ever.
“We step out just for the groceries but the kids haven’t set foot outside the house for a few weeks now,” Kumar told India-West, adding that the kids are trying to adjust but it’s hard to explain the new “normal” to them. “The other day they said, ‘We should’ve stayed in California,’” said Kumar.
But even California is facing a similar forced lockdown with “shelter-in-place” orders to mitigate community spread of the virus. People have been ordered to stay in their homes except for essential events such as grocery shopping and doctor visits. So more and more people are now working from home. And even though the San Francisco Bay Area is known for its ‘work from home’ culture, not everyone is accustomed to it.
Vikas Sharma and Rachna Vashistha, an Indian American couple from Fremont who both work in tech companies, are among those learning the ropes of working remotely.
Many Indian Americans India-West spoke to, including Vashistha, said that while work from home may sound like a luxury, it can often get frustrating. You are most certainly clocking in more hours, solving your own tech problems, setting up a work station on the couch, or the kitchen counter in the absence of a designated work space and, sometimes, dealing with sluggish internet connections, they said. Who’s going to make the evening tea is also often a contentious issue.
“People choose their own working hours, some start early, some late. Even lunch hours vary so you have to be available every minute lest someone pings you,” Vashistha told India-West. “People are glad that they’ve cut down on their commute time but a lot of us are putting in the extra hours so for sure, the productivity has increased. The first day I ended up working from 8 am to 8 pm and took no lunch break.”
The two are travel enthusiasts and often dined out, and hosted large social gatherings, but since the new mandate, they’ve not invited anyone over nor have they left their home in which they moved in a few months ago. All bars, wineries, nightclubs, movie theaters and other public venues have closed their doors, including temples, and concerts have been postponed, leaving people to get creative with making their social distancing as interesting as possible.
“We’ve started doing virtual happy hours and, dance parties,” Vashistha, senior manager of business applications at Proofpoint, told India-West with a chuckle. “All our friends get dressed up in party attire, have a drink, turn on the music and dance. We are also considering virtual game parties, or playing pool, or beer pong. We’ll have to get more creative if this lasts for more than a month. For office folks, we’ll be doing virtual coffee meets. People don’t usually turn on the camera for meetings but now we’ll be dedicating some time each day for casual interaction also where no one will discuss work.”
The young couple said a lot of ideas are being floated within their friend circle. They are also considering spending time binge-watching with friends via Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension, which lets you have movie night with friends. It synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.
“It feels like you are sitting in a cinema hall,” said Vashistha.
Sharma, senior business analyst at Arm, Inc., told India-West that in these times of self-isolation, he’s finding solace in gardening. “I’ve planted tomatoes, cauliflower, onion and potatoes,” he said. “We’ll try to work on long-pending tasks, too.”
As schools, offices, day care centers have all shut down, working parents are grappling with extra challenges: trying to balance work and child care while keeping everyone safe and well-fed.
“They are kids and they are going to want to watch more TV or play more games. We don’t know how long we’re going to be in this situation, so I’ve realized that I need to set up a routine, both for him and us,” Deepika Arora, who has a 5-year-old son, told India-West. “He is too young to understand. I try to keep him busy with little arts and crafts projects but uninterrupted work time is difficult.”
Arora, a programmer with an IT firm, added that she and her husband are trying to split the work so that at least one of them can focus purely on work.
In a way life as we know it has come to a grinding halt but in so many other ways it has gotten a whole lot busier. “Mom, I’m hungry” is a phrase most moms are hearing every few hours and parents said that kids walking in on them when they are on calls is also a constant phenomenon.
As parents scramble to find daily activities for their kids to keep them occupied, they are turning to several online activities and resources. On WhatsApp, parents are constantly sharing lists of educational and entertainment websites and YouTube channels for the kids during this period of self-quarantine. Some are sharing videos in which they are getting in some exercise by dancing with their kids, while some are indulging in playdates via Skype or FaceTime. Most Indian American parents India-West spoke to concurred with creating a schedule, setting boundaries with their kids, and figuring out how having your spouse as a co-worker would look like.
These are scary and uncertain times for just about everyone. But for Martina Alexander, an engineer with Lyft, things just got a lot more chaotic. Her husband, also an engineer, suffered a wrist injury last week and underwent surgery March 19. So now she is not only remotely working and taking care of her two young children, one of whom is a toddler, she has also taken charge of all the activities at home.
“These are some really crazy times. We are reconfiguring everything. My in-laws were planning to visit us from India but those plans are obviously cancelled now. Between the three meals, office and home work, and taking care of everything, it’s a lot. I’m really glad they are eating but it definitely gets tiring,” she told India-West. “And the last place you want to be in is a hospital right now.”
Alexander added that she is optimistic that they’ll pull through the crisis but she’s also figuring out ways to not only keep the home-bound kids busy but also keep herself sane.
“My friends and I are planning to do some sort of an online group activity like yoga or Zumba to stay connected,” the Bay Area-based woman told India-West. “With older kids you can at least give them some activity to engage in but there’s nothing that you plan and make a toddler do.”
