Members of an Indian American family in West Whiteland, Pennsylvania, were found dead Jan. 24 in the utility room of their West Whiteland home in what police and the Chester County District Attorney’s office are investigating as a murder-suicide.
The victims were Deepak Kulkarni, 50; his wife Arti Adya Kulkarni, 47; and their children Shubham, 14; and Sharvil, 7. Deepak Kulkarni, who had purchased a gun just two weeks earlier, is believed to have killed his wife and children before turning the gun on himself.
Chester County, Pennsylvania Coroner Christina VandePol told India-West in an email: “We will not be issuing a final cause and manner of death until all investigations are complete. That will take at least several weeks, perhaps longer.”
According to a report from the Chester County District Attorney’s office, West Whiteland Township Police were called to the Kulkarnis’ home after out-of-state family members could not reach the family for several days. Police used a garage door opener from one of the family’s vehicles to enter the residence, where they found two adults and two children dead.
West Whiteland Police Department Detective Scott Pezick told India-West that the house was secured when police entered, indicating no signs of breaking and entering. The bodies were found downstairs, off the basement, in a utility room near the heater, he said.
The gun was close to Deepak Kulkarni, said Pezick, indicating a murder-suicide. He confirmed that the dead suspect had purchased a gun two weeks earlier. “Maybe there was prior planning involved,” he said.
The bodies are believed to have been lying in the utility room for at least three days before they were found, said the detective. He indicated there was no evidence that the deaths were linked to domestic violence. Police had not previously been called to the home. “There were no red flags,” said Pezick.
Evidence gathered at the scene will now be sent to forensic labs for additional clues. Kulkarni’s financial records will also be looked at for possible clues.
“This was an unfathomable thing that happened. We will never know exactly why, but we want to get as close to the answer as we can,” said Pezick.
Anand Adya, Arti Kulkarni’s brother, told India-West that he and his family went to his sister’s home on Jan. 24, after relatives said they had not been able to reach Arti for several days. Adya himself had texted with his sister on Jan. 19 and two days earlier on a Zoom call celebrating their father’s birthday.
Adya, a resident of New Jersey and the founder of Greenlight Technologies, said they were unable to get into the Kulkarnis’ home upon arrival. They went to a neighbor’s home — the Kulkarnis’ landlord — who called the police.
“Arti was an absolutely devoted mother, wife, sister, daughter, and well-known in the community,” said Adya, adding that he was at a loss to understand what had happened.
Funeral services are still being planned, he said.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Adya described his brother-in-law as friendly, but also somewhat secretive. Kulkarni struggled financially early in their marriage and often asked him for loans. Things seemed to stabilize about five years ago, Adya said, but Kulkarni had apparently asked for another loan last December.
Deepak Kulkarni was employed at the time of his death as a QA Analyst III at Education Management Solutions in Exton, Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile. Arti Adya Kulkarni’s LinkedIn profile lists her as a senior applications developer; The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that she was most recently employed with the University of Pennsylvania.
The Kulkarnis’ two sons had attended Collegium Charter School in Exton, Pennsylvania. The school’s chief executive officer, Marita Barber, released a statement Jan. 26 to parents.
“On behalf of the Collegium Charter School Community, we are extremely shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of our students, Shubham and Sharvil Kulkarni, and their family members.”
“Shubham and Sharvil will remain as valued members of our school community and will be forever loved by their teachers and classmates. We stand with those that grieve their loss and will miss their presence immensely,” said Barber, adding that the school is considering ways to memorialize the two young boys.
In a press statement jointly released by the Chester County District Attorney’s office and by West Whiteland police, Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said: “This is a tragedy beyond comprehension because two children and both their parents are dead. These were members of our community. We will do everything in our power to learn why this horrific incident happened.”
Ryan urged people who needed support to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.
West Whiteland Police Chief Lee Benson said the investigation was ongoing. “While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.