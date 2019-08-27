The family of Sasikala Narra and her son Anish, who were murdered in 2017 in a case that remains unsolved, remain immersed in a legal battle over a life insurance policy that would pay out $1 million.
NJ.com reports that Narra, 38, had $500,000 life insurance policies for herself and her son with her husband listed as the beneficiary. But filings in federal court show that Narra’s insurance company is not ready to hand her husband the insurance checks until he is ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities have not announced charges in the killing of Narra and her son Anish, who were found dead in the family’s Maple Shade apartment on March 23, 2017 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Z7c9pq).
An attorney representing Prudential filed a lawsuit invoking the state “slayer statute,” which voids a killer’s claim to their victim’s estate. The company sought to avoid “potential competing claims” to the estate, according to the NJ.com report.
Narra’s parents, who live in India, wrote in a separate filing – seeking to inherit their daughter’s estate – that her husband was “a suspect in the investigation,” the report notes.
Law enforcement has not formally identified a suspect in the case nor released the husband’s name. The FBI is still offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
But news reports in India, and the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, said he filed a benefit claim for his wife’s life insurance in 2017, listing a Piscataway address. He now lives in Englewood, Colorado, outside Denver, his attorney Jack Venturi wrote, the publication said.
Venturi said that Narra had a “convincing alibi” that “show[ed] definitively that he was elsewhere” when the two were killed, the report said.
Venturi said Prudential should pay out the policy to him and said the slayer statute does not apply since his client has not been found responsible for the killing, the report said.
The legal battle was first reported by NJ 101.5.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor ordered Prudential to deposit the $1 million into a court-controlled account until the case is decided, it said.
