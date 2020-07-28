Indian American attorney Paul Joseph and his family, who were vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, were questioned by police after a white neighbor called to report “suspicious behavior.” Rehoboth Beach is an expensive, mostly-white community. Joseph told India-West that the police officer who came out to investigate told him “we got a report that you don’t belong here” and demanded to see the agreement for the $7,000 per week vacation rental. Joseph (second from right) is pictured at Rehoboth Beach with his family: wife Karen Williams, and sons William and Nate. (photo courtesy of Paul Joseph)