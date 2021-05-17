Every day, India’s Covid-19 death toll continues to mount, with the virus sparing no one. On May 10, Indian American software engineer Anand Mehta from Valencia, in Southern California, who was in India to help his Covid-infected elderly parents and brother, died of complications from the deadly disease.
Mehta is survived by his wife Vandana and two sons, 15-year-old Yash and 10-year-old Avinash.
According to a GoFundMe page that has been launched to help the family, Mehta was preparing to return to his family in California but got infected and was hospitalized in the Delhi region.
“He fought bravely for 21 days but could not recover and left us on May 10,” read the page created by his family and friends.
Mehta, who was a software QA at Boston Scientific Neuromodulation, was described by his friends as a “loving father, son, brother, friend, and colleague.”
“His Boston Scientific family is feeling the deep loss of a wonderful colleague, manager, and a smart and creative team member. Anand loved and cared deeply for everyone around him. We all cherished and will sorely miss his warm smile, kindness, mentorship, and friendship,” it read. “We would like to support Anand’s heartbroken family to cover unplanned expenses and provide immediate financial support for his wife and children.”
The fundraiser had netted over $100,000 of a goal of $500,000, as of May 17.
Mehta’s family friend, Seema Choudhary, told India-West: “The laughter and the happiness which has been so suddenly snatched away from them (family) cannot be replaced but the funds will help them throughout their struggles.”
Donations can be made on this page: https://gofund.me/9127b26f
