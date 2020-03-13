Two award-winning Indian American filmmakers, Sarita Khurana and Anula Shetty, are among four filmmakers who have been selected as 2019 Fellows by the Center for Asian American Media.
The Fellowship Program is a year-long career and project development opportunity for Asian American documentary film producers and directors as well as editors and cinematographers who are looking to make the transition to producing and directing.
CAAM’s Fellowship Program goal, said the San Francisco, Calif.-based organization, is to create the space for a “fulfilling relationship” between veteran and emerging media makers and incorporate opportunities to participate in film festivals, documentary markets and other appropriate professional development events.
Fellows will also learn the art of the pitch and have the opportunity to pitch their works in progress at during CAAMFest 2020.
Khurana’s feature film, “A Suitable Girl,” made its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, and won the Best New Documentary Director prize.
“A Suitable Girl” has screened internationally at Sheffield, British Film Institute, Mumbai Film Festival, and AFI Docs, and is distributed by Amazon (U.S.) and Netflix (worldwide). Khurana’s work has been supported by Tribeca Film Institute, the International Documentary Association, NALIP-Diverse Women in Film, the National Film Development Corp of India, Women in Film, Film Independent, NY Women in Film and Television, the New York Times, and the Asian Women’s Giving Circle.
In 2008, Khurana co-founded Cine Qua Non Lab, an international development lab for feature films, based in Mexico and the U.S.
She received her MFA in film from Columbia University’s School of the Arts, and is a member of A-Doc, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, and Film Fatales.
She will be mentored by Ramona Diaz, said CAAM.
Shetty is a recipient of a Pew Fellowship and was previously nominated for a USA Artist Fellowship.
She received her MFA in film and media arts from Temple University and serves on the board of the Alliance for Media Arts and Culture. She is the co-director of the artist-run video collective Termite TV. Her work has been widely screened at festivals and museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, The Flaherty Film Seminar, National Museum of Women In the Arts and the Pacific Film Archives.
Shetty’s current projects include “Places of Power,” an immersive VR documentary about places of belonging and power in North Philadelphia and “Cosmic Egg,” a poetic documentary set against the surreal landscape of egg harvesting, transnational surrogacy and the desire for procreation, said CAAM.
She will be working with Grace Lee.
