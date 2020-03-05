Not long ago, COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, was halfway across the world.
The virus that spread throughout China like a wildfire has been seeping throughout the rest of the world, hitting other parts of Asia, Europe and now the United States.
Several cases of the Coronavirus have been found in Santa Clara County, an area in Northern California that is home to Silicon Valley and many Indian Americans. (See separate story on Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, being named to the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.)
Several Indian American-led companies and organizations in Silicon Valley and beyond have been directly affected by the outbreak of the virus, which has recently taken the lives of multiple people in Washington state.
Nick Desai, who co-founded on-call doctor app Heal with his wife Dr. Renee Dua, said that the spread of the coronavirus to the U.S. has led to “a significant growth in both the usage of Heal house calls and our telemedicine service.”
Desai said that people are more eager to use house calls because they don’t want to go to a hospital, ER, urgent care or doctor’s office.
“Most people, though, just have a common cold for flu, and not COVID19,” Desai, the firm’s chief executive, told India-West.
San Mateo, California-based Aryaka Networks, founded by Ashwath Nagaraj, is a cloud-first WAN company that brings “agility, simplicity, and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service,” according to its website.
The firm has an optimized global network and an innovative technology stack that delivers an industry leading SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance, the company says.
While it hasn’t been directly affected by the virus, chief marketing and product officer Shashi Kiran says the company is taking a proactive approach.
“Aryaka is one of the few companies that can bring in global connectivity including to some of the affected areas like China, other parts of Asia-Pacific, or Europe,” Kiran told India-West. “So, we’re doing our bit to help our customers with their business continuity programs as they look to embrace more video conferencing and remote access solutions.
Kiran added that the company has advised its employees to travel only for business-critical scenarios and they are closely following respective government guidelines and advisories that are getting published every day.
With employees operating in 63 countries, Kiran said they “continue to educate them about the virus and to take preventative measures to the extent possible both in their business and personal engagements.”
The firm’s CMO said that the virus has caused considerable ripple effects globally impacting direct human interactions, community gathering and travel.
“This has caused one of the largest spikes in telecommuting and remote workers in several geographies globally,” he said.
“Incidentally, we have a solution here called Secure Remote Access that we have not marketed much. The Secure Remote Access architecture allows us to take local remote access requests coming in and terminate them on another VPN-server in another geo, without getting impacted by normal Internet latency,” Kiran explained to India-West, adding it allows customers to have better telecommuting experiences overall.
Indian American teen Shevali Kadakia started SKCharities to deliver donated athletic gear across the globe (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2TjGf9x).
Her organization had made trips to underprivileged countries to donate the gear and had one trip planned this summer. COVID-19 is changing her outlook on travel.
“The next planned trip is in the summer to Kenya. However, due to the coronavirus, I might not go,” Kadakia told India-West. “I also plan to go to Washington, D.C., for the Global Sports Mentoring Program in May. However, again, because of the coronavirus, I might not go.”
Despite the spread of the virus, Kadakia said donations for the organization remain up and have not tapered off.
The White House Feb. 28 declared the coronavirus a public health emergency and barred entry of foreign travelers who had recently been in China. It also implemented a mandatory two-week quarantine for U.S. citizens returning from Hubei province, the area where the virus first emerged, according to reports.
The news was felt immediately on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 600 points, a 2 percent drop, reports said.
The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has spread around the globe. It had infected more than 88,000 people globally, with over 3,000 deaths related to the novel virus, as of March 3.
It has led to a World Health Organization global health emergency, a State Department advisory against travel to China, and most recently, the White House emergency declaration, reports added.
In the Silicon Valley, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing the 17th Congressional District that is home to much of the tech mecca of the country, said he was taking additional steps in monitoring the situation.
“My office is in contact with local health officials and monitoring the situation closely. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the entire Bay Area community,” Khanna said in a tweet.
“Our country has the minds and talent to beat this epidemic before it gets any worse. We need to mobilize $15 billion to push for widespread, free testing available to all Americans + research for a vaccine and anti-viral treatments. Politicians need to listen to the scientists and doctors,” Khanna wrote.
With quarantines in effect, some Chinese factories have gone dark as workers stay home.
Tesla delayed production of its Model 3 for at least a week after the Chinese government ordered its Shanghai factory to close, which may affect profit, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said on a call with analysts to discuss company earnings this week, according to media reports.
Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts this week that suppliers in Wuhan whose facilities were shuttered are alternate sources, and said that the Cupertino company is “obviously working on mitigation plans to make up any expected production loss,” the reports added.
Levi’s, which opened its largest China store in Wuhan in October, said the virus affected January sales.
There are fears that the virus can spread through packages shipped from China, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence of that, according to reports.
The virus is generally thought to spread through respiratory droplets.
“In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very, very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures,” the CDC said on its website.
Other businesses that routinely send employees to China, such as consulting firms, will be less affected by the flight restrictions, because much of their work can be done remotely, Vinod Aggarwal, a professor at U.C. Berkeley and director of the Berkeley Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Study Center, said in a KTVU report.
The Coast Guard is also monitoring large ships and getting advance notice for vessels that might have been in a coronavirus-infected port. Operators are required to report sick or deceased crew and passengers within the past 15 days to the CDC, according to the KTVU report.
“The quality of leadership at the Federal government – having world-class health professionals at the NIH, the CDC, HHS, etc. – are critical to a timely response to these kinds of outbreaks,” Desai told India-West. “Second, a viral pandemic can happen quickly and globally and we all have to take the most common and effective precautions, starting with regularly and thoroughly washing hands with soap and warm water.”
Some practical ways to prevent from potentially contracting the virus include avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (if soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol); stay up to date on vaccinations, including the influenza vaccine; avoid close contact with people who are sick, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from anyone exhibiting obvious symptoms; and stay home when you are sick.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus.
Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
As a practical matter, if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you should not be reporting to work and should seek appropriate medical attention, the CDC says.
More information, including travel guidance, can be found by visiting the CDC website here: https://bit.ly/2vyIGMg.
