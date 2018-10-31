Indian American Anuja Rajendra, who had unsuccessfully run for the state Senate in Michigan’s 18th District earlier this year, is facing criminal charges relating to her campaign which has literature that claims she falsely identified herself as the incumbent.
Rajendra, who finished third out of four candidates in the Aug. 7 primary that was claimed by Jeff Irwin (see earlier India-West story here), could face up to three months in jail if convicted of the charges.
She's set to be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge before Judge Elizabeth Hines in Ann Arbor's 15th District Court on Nov. 13, an mlive.com report said.
Michigan election law states that any person who advertises or uses in campaign material the words incumbent, re-elect or re-election, or otherwise gives the impression that they're the incumbent when they're not, is guilty of a misdemeanor, the report said.
Court records list "wrongful use" of "incumbency designation" as the charge against Rajendra.
The case was filed Oct. 11 after the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office decided to bring a charge for an alleged July 1 offense, it noted.
The prosecutor's office is not commenting on the matter and it's unclear how the case originated or what specifically Rajendra stated in the campaign material in question, according to the publication.
Ed Golembiewski, the county's elections director and chief deputy clerk, said his office hadn't heard any complaint about Rajendra's campaign literature, it said.
Michael Steinberg, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, said the ACLU will be defending Rajendra.
"She never intended to convey that she was an incumbent and the fact that she's being charged with a crime punishable by 90 days in jail, it's disturbing," Steinberg said in the report.
Steinberg said the ACLU will be issuing a motion to dismiss the case.
"The ACLU has a serious problem with the government charging political candidates with crimes for political speech," Steinberg said, suggesting the threat of jail time for political speech may keep some from running for office in the future, according to Michigan Live.
"Many idealistic individuals stepped forward and ran for office for the first time in this election cycle with the goal of making the world a better place," he added. "Nothing can have more of a chilling effect on people participating in our democracy than threatening these civic-minded individuals with imprisonment."
The county and the ACLU did not immediately respond to requests for a copy of the campaign material and The Ann Arbor News now has a Freedom of Information Act request pending with the county, it said.
Irwin said he didn't see anything from Rajendra's campaign that crossed any ethical or legal boundaries and he wishes her the best as she moves past "this surprising charge."
Rajendra did not directly respond to requests for comment on the criminal charge, letting the ACLU speak on her behalf, the mlive.com report said.
Founder and CEO of the BollyFit fitness and dance studio in Ann Arbor, Rajendra ran on a campaign platform calling for a fresh voice for progressive values in Lansing.
"Our current state Senate lacks representation in diversity and gender," stated one of her campaign postcards mailed to voters in July, urging voters to "vote a new way" on Aug. 7.
She was a political newcomer in a closely watched state Senate race against two established politicians: Irwin, a former county commissioner and state representative from Ann Arbor, and Michelle Deatrick, a county commissioner from Superior Township.
Rajendra, who earned an engineering degree from Michigan and an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business, was appointed to a governor's statewide council and also has a regional appointment focused on the health and nutrition of Michigan's youth and underserved populations, the report said.
Her work there led to a Congressional Award as well as an induction into the Michigan Indian Women's Hall of Fame for her contributions to health and wellness in the state, the report added.
Additionally, Rajendra mentors for Walker's Legacy to assist women entrepreneurs, and also serves as an ambassador for UM's LEAD Scholars Program to support diversity and minorities.
