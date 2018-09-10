Former Long Beach city councilmember Suja Lowenthal has been appointed as the new city manager in Hermosa Beach, Calif., the city announced recently.
The Indian American official, who had anticipated being named to the post (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Mb9R26), is a former councilmember in Long Beach and senior adviser to the city manager in Santa Monica, Calif., as well as an alternate member on the California Coastal Commission.
“Having spent time studying Hermosa’s city government and its strategic plan, I am ready to get to work on implementing the city’s long-range plans and enhancing city services,” Lowenthal said in a statement.
Mayor Jeff Duclos said that he and fellow council members were impressed by Lowenthal’s experience in fields relevant to issues facing Hermosa, according to an easyreadernews.com report.
“We are thrilled to have found such a great fit for our city at such a pivotal time in our development,” Duclos said in a statement. “Suja’s extensive knowledge of all the various facets of local government, her experience as a Coastal Commissioner, her work in the fields of transportation, education and water management, and her experience in business development and public-private partnerships will be of great benefit to us.”
According to a statement last year from the City of Santa Monica, Lowenthal’s current position focused on the Santa Monica Airport, of which the city has long sought local control, the report said.
Prior to that, Lowenthal worked as Transit Planning and Community Engagement Monitor for Santa Monica from 2012 to 2017. As the head of the Big Blue Bus, as Santa Monica’s local transit agency is known, Lowenthal was responsible for the city’s mobility strategic goal and handled public outreach for transportation issues. This period saw the opening of the Metro Expo Line, providing the first rail connection between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles in generations, it added.
Before working in Santa Monica, she served on the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education from 2001 to 2006, and on the Long Beach City Council from 2006 to 2016.
She also worked for several water agencies, including the West Basin Municipal Water District, which serves the South Bay.
Lowenthal is a native of Madras, India, and immigrated to the United States in 1977. She has earned degrees from UCLA, Cal State Los Angeles, and USC, where she earned a doctorate in planning, policy and development.
The City Council unanimously approved Lowenthal’s hiring at a Sept. 4 meeting.
Lowenthal, who received a standing ovation when being announced to the post, will begin her duties Sept. 17, the report said.
“Wow,” she said. “Thank you so very much for this honor. I am just delighted to be joining this community. … I’m walking into an amazing city.”
