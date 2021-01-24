Guru Nanda, a Buena Park, Calif.-based manufacturer of farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products founded by Indian American entrepreneur Puneet Nanda, has donated more than 6.5 million masks to various charities and non-profits across the country.
The masks will be used to help these organizations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing Covid-19-crisis, the company said in a press release. The company also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organizations.
Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, Calif.; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund’s Masks for America project; MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit; and Carson, Calif.-based St. Philomena Catholic School.
“It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Nanda. “As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.