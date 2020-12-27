Southern California-based nonprofit Good Karma Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend served hundreds of people in need.
The organization was formed this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a news release.
Vishal Narayan, a wildland firefighter of over 15 years, and his father, Aseesh Narayan, established this organization for the sole purpose of providing the unhoused community with hot meals and basic necessities served with integrity, love and compassion, the release said.
The volunteer-driven organization, as well as its founders, possess the firm belief that providing assistance to those in need will generate happiness in those who serve, the release notes.
To date, Good Karma has served over 8,000 hot meals, more than 8,500 water bottles and in excess of 2,000 face masks and 1,000-plus hygiene kits every Sunday.
The organization has been conducting the service for nearly half a year, for 20 consecutive weeks.
Additionally, Good Karma helped out on Thanksgiving Day
More information about the Good Karma Los Angeles can be found by visiting https://thegoodkarmala.org.
