Nina Kar’s non-profit organization, Student Scribes, which is creating free, reusable 3D-printed masks for first line responders across the country, recently announced that it has partnered with a local 3D printing store, Prozix 3D, to provide masks in bulk.
To date, her organization has provided 550 masks, which were produced from home through a crowd-funded initiative that helped raise money from sending information to family and friends.
The Indian American was keen to point out that her organization is not in the business of manufacturing masks nor have the masks been tested or approved by any government agency.
According to Kar, the masks are designed to be used as a last-resort device with the purpose of offering protection from airborne particles and prevent spreading liquid contaminating the airways.
A crowd-funded initiative, Kar said in an email to India-West, these masks are preferable to surgical masks because:
•They offer protection from airborne particles and liquids due to its polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified (PETG) material and high-efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA)
•They are reusable – they should be cleaned every day with a Clorox wipe, isopropyl alcohol, or a Clorox wipe
•They are comfortable to wear
Those wishing to make contributions should contact Kar by visiting www.studentscribes.org.
